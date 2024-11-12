Login
Retail

Walgreens near Timmerman Airport on Milwaukee’s far northwest side to close

Andrew Weiland
By Andrew Weiland
Walgreens will close its store at 5201 N. 91st St. in Milwaukee, located adjacent to Timmerman Airport on the city’s far northwest side, according to Ald. Lamont Westmoreland.

The store will close by Dec. 3, according to a news release from the alderman.

“I am actively working to bring additional pharmacy options to our area to meet the community’s needs and ensure everyone has access to the medications and health care resources they rely on,” Westmoreland said.

Walgreens recently announced that it plans to close 1,200 stores by 2027, and roughly 500 will close in 2025.

Last month the company said it would close its store at 2625 W. National Ave. on Milwaukee’s near south side.

Walgreens has 8,600 locations in the U.S.

