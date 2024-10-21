Login
Retail

South side Walgreens store to permanently close

Pharmacy portion will remain until Nov. 1

By Sonia Spitz
Walgreens at 2625 West National Avenue. Photo from Loopnet
Last updated

The Walgreens store at the corner of West National Avenue and South Layton Boulevard (2625 W. National Ave.) on Milwaukee’s near south side will shutter its doors permanently on Nov. 1.

The store was originally planned to close in mid-November, but increased crime has forced the store to close earlier than expected, the company said.

The safety of our patients, customers and team members is our priority,” Walgreens said in a statement. “Due to several incidents of criminal activity at this store we have made the decision to close the store earlier than planned. Our patients and customers can still access the drive-thru at the store for their health care needs.”

The abrupt closure of the store has left its retail portion permanently closed as of Oct. 18. The pharmacy will remain open via drive-thru until Nov. 1, according to a store employee who spoke to BizTimes.

“I am extremely disappointed by this development, as advance notice or communication could not be shared with the nearby residents who depend on the pharmacy at this location,” said Alderwoman JoCasta Zamarripa, whose district includes the store. “I hope future Walgreens closures are not made with this level of haste.”

Walgreens recently announced that it plans to close 1,200 stores by 2027, and roughly 500 will close in 2025.

Walgreens has 8,600 locations in the U.S.

