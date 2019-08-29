Wahlburgers announces opening date for Brookfield location

Local burger lovers have less than a month to wait before sinking their teeth into a Wahlburgers specialty. The Hingham, Massachusetts-based restaurant franchise is slated for a Sept. 24 opening at The Corners of Brookfield, operator Hy-Vee Inc. announced Wednesday.

The 6,000-square-foot restaurant on the northeast side of the shopping center will be the Wahlburgers’ first Wisconsin location. The eatery serves house-made signature burgers, sandwiches, salads and sides and offers a full bar with specialty drinks, including adult frappes and floats.

Wahlburgers’ second Wisconsin location is currently under construction at 322 N. Broadway in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward. An opening date has not yet been set, but that announcement will likely come before the end of the year, said a Hy-Vee representative.

West Des Moines, Iowa-based Hy-Vee operates Wahlburgers locations at Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota; Olathe, Kansas; and West Des Moines, Iowa. In 2017, it announced plans to build, own and operate 26 Wahlburgers franchises.

Wahlburgers currently has almost 40 locations in 19 states, Canada and the U.K.

Hy-Vee is now hiring bartenders, servers, line and prep cooks and hosts for Wahlburgers in Brookfield.