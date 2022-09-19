Voting now open for the ‘Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin’ contest

Voting is now open for the Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce 2022 “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin” contest.

Last year’s winners included Mequon-based Mul Technologies for its Mobile Autonomous Robotics Cart and Harley-Davidson’s Milwaukee Eight Engine.

The first round of voting for the contest is open through Sept. 27 at 5 p.m. Nominations will then be cut down to the top 16 “Coolest Things Made in Wisconsin.” Participants are able to vote once every 24 hours.

Manufacturers from southeast Wisconsin nominated in this year’s contest include: