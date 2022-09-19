Voting now open for the ‘Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin’ contest

Voting is now open for the Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce 2022 “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin” contest.
Last year’s winners included Mequon-based Mul Technologies for its Mobile Autonomous Robotics Cart and Harley-Davidson’s Milwaukee Eight Engine.
The first round of voting for the contest is open through Sept. 27 at 5 p.m. Nominations will then be cut down to the top 16 “Coolest Things Made in Wisconsin.” Participants are able to vote once every 24 hours.
Manufacturers from southeast Wisconsin nominated in this year’s contest include:
- Aries Industries Inc.
- Austin Foundry Cookware
- Bittercube
- Boatlink LLC
- Cree Lighting
- Danger Buddies LLC
- Dynex/Rivett Inc.
- Eder Flag Manufacturing Co., Inc.
- FORCE America Inc.
- Good Foods
- Hatco Corp.
- HeatTek
- Helgesen Industries
- Hentzen Coatings, Inc.
- Hoopmaster
- Jackson’s Food Company
- Jel Manufacturing LLC
- KHS USA, Inc.
- Kohler Co.
- Komatsu Mining Corp.
- Lake Country Manufacturing
- Liv A Little Vegan Ice Cream
- Mother Nature’s Trading Company
- Palermo’s Pizza
- PDC Facilities, Inc.
- Perlick
- Rapid Radicals Technology, LLC
- SharkCrates
- Sheboygan Paint Co.
- SoFresh, Inc.
- Sprecher Brewing Co.
- Tesker Manufacturing Corp.
- The Pink Bakery, Inc.
- Tremar Corp. Inc.
- Wisconsin Knitwear, Inc.