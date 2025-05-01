Log In
Restaurants

Von Trier bar to temporarily close, reopen under new ownership

Sonia Spitz
By Sonia Spitz
Von Trier at 2235 N. Farwell Ave. Photo from Google Maps
Von Trier, a historic German bar on Milwaukee’s Lower East Side, will close on May 10 to undergo an ownership transition and minor renovation.

Its new owner John Dye, owner of three other Milwaukee bars – At Random, Bryant’s Cocktail Lounge and The Estate – plans to maintain the bar’s legacy in Milwaukee as he has done with his other properties.

“We never fully renovate places because the history is too important,” Dye said. “So it’s more like shining up what’s there.”

The decision to purchase Von Trier fit Dye’s passion for restoring historic gems, he said.

The bar, which first opened under the Von Trier name in 1978, will reopen in late June with a slightly updated menu still focused on European beers. New cocktails will be added to the menu as well as a few changes to the bar’s food offerings to accommodate kitchen space.

Its interior, clad with wood carvings, roebuck antlers and custom-made stained-glass windows imported from Germany, will remain the same. All staff will be retained through the ownership transition.

On Von Trier’s last day operating under its current owner Mark Zierath, the bar will host a “blowout party” featuring drink specials, a free food buffet, live music, and games, according to Von Trier’s Instagram.

“ALL OF OUR BEER MUST GO,” the post read.

The deal is slated to close in late May with hopes to reopen by the Summer Solstice. After Von Trier’s neighbor Crossroads Collective announced its closure in mid-April, Dye said he wants to work quickly to assure the area remains active.

