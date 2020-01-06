von Briesen & Roper names new president and CEO

Susan Lovern has been named the new president and chief executive officer of Milwaukee-based law firm von Briesen & Roper, s.c., the firm announced Monday.

The firm’s previous president and CEO, Randall Crocker, died unexpectedly in September. Since then, John Rocco has served as interim president and CEO for the firm. Lovern now succeeds Rocco, who will resume his previous role as vice president of the firm, while retaining the responsibilities of a managing shareholder.

“I look forward to working with Susan and can think of no one more qualified and suited for the leadership role of president and CEO,” Rocco said.

Lovern, a shareholder who chairs the firm’s Commercial and Business Litigation Section, began her legal career at von Briesen 25 years ago as a summer associate. She has served on the firm’s board of directors since 2011 and chaired the firm’s Recruiting Committee from 2002-11.

“From local businesses and public sector entities to non-profits and Fortune 500 companies, our clients drive today’s economy,” Lovern said in a news release. “Understanding their needs and providing responsive, effective, value-driven service is our number one priority. I look forward to leading our lawyers in carrying on the firm’s tradition of providing exceptional service and recognized expertise to our clients.”

Lovern is the first woman to be president and CEO of von Briesen & Roper, which was founded in 1904. The firm has 180 lawyers.

Lovern has also served in numerous leadership roles in the legal community, including president of the Association for Women Lawyers and two elected terms on the Milwaukee Bar Association board of directors.