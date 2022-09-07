Volunteer Center of Washington County names new executive director

Volunteer Center of Washington County,
a West Bend-based nonprofit that leads several volunteer opportunities throughout the county, has named a new executive director as Susan Millin,
current executive director, announced plans to retire after 10 years in the position.
Colleen Mayer,
the nonprofit’s associate director, will become the new executive director.
During Millin’s tenure, she helped launch several new volunteering initiatives including creation of the “Do Good Bus” and building The Hub - Social Good Brews coffee shop.
“I’m proud of the way we embrace and work with other nonprofits to benefit our community and succeed together,” Millin said. “When I was hired 10 years ago, I had no idea this little organization would grow into a national model. I am so proud of all we have achieved. Together, we have increased volunteerism in Washington County by 32%. And The Hub’s tip jar has raised more than $150,000 for local nonprofits.”
Mayer joined the Volunteer Center in February of 2022 after more than 25 years of strategic marketing experience in the consumer and business-to-business marketing space. She most recently served as the vice president of marketing for Quad/Graphics and spent more than 11 years as the vice president of marketing administration for The Bon-Ton Stores.
"I fell in love with the Volunteer Center and its mission as soon as I first learned about the organization,” said Mayer. “As I step into this role, I am fully committed to furthering our mission of mobilizing volunteers and resources to help improve the quality of life here in Washington County. I look forward to completing the build out of the 303 Water Street facility in order to provide much needed space and opportunities for local nonprofits and our community. I am also committed to supporting and serving our partner nonprofit organizations to ensure they have the resources they need to serve their missions.”