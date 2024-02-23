VJS Construction to open downtown Milwaukee office

Pewaukee-based contractoris planning to open a downtown Milwaukee office, which the company says will help it better serve clients amid a "downtown renaissance." The company recently leased 1,480 square feet of office space in the 411 East Wisconsin Center building at 411 E. Wisconsin Ave., according to a press release fromandof Colliers brokered the deal. Seeing significant growth in the past year, the construction firm needed additional local space to expand, a VJS spokesperson said in a statement to BizTimes. “We’ve been looking towards this next step for quite some time, and we’re thrilled to now be moving forward," said, executive vice president at VJS, in the statement. "Having this downtown office space will enable our teams to best serve our local clients and contribute to the continued downtown renaissance.” VJS, which has been in business for 76 years, offers general contracting, construction management and design builder services. The company's areas of expertise include education, multifamily housing, corporate, manufacturing and hospitality, among others. The firm's current projects near downtown Milwaukee include the new chemistry building on the UW-Milwaukee campus, Evoni apartments in the Third Ward and the renovation and expansion of the Urban Ecology Center in Washington Park.