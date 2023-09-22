Hartland | Founded: 1978

Industry: Insurance

Employees: 194

Vizance provides risk management, business insurance, employee benefits, personal insurance and financial service solutions to companies, families and individuals.

How has your company navigated the challenges of the past few years?

Jeff Cardenas, president: “Vizance, like so many other organizations, implemented a hybrid remote work policy. However, we determined that Vizance will continue to be a primarily in-person company and believe that a great deal of success results from in-person collaboration and strong workplace relationships.”

What factors have contributed the most to your growth in the past three years?

“Vizance has remained committed to being independent. We are able to live our company values and provide an associate-first culture with a unique shareholder program. We feel that being part of a great journey with great people is meaningful and rewarding, and we believe that being an independently owned company is a key part of that journey.”

What are the biggest obstacles to your company’s continued growth?

“The insurance industry may not be top of mind for many job seekers. Our associates would say that most of them did not originally plan to join the industry but eventually found their way to a company that has a strong history of growth with a plan to continue growing.”

How would you describe your company culture?

“We pride ourselves on fostering an associate-first culture where our people are our top priority.”