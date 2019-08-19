Vita Health & Fitness owner launching new Vitality club in Third Ward

Vita Health & Fitness is planning a new health and fitness concept in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward.

Vitality, described as a modern health club, will open next month in Vita’s former studio space at 222 E. Erie St. It will occupy space on both the main floor and basement of the building, which also houses Escape the Room Milwaukee, Char’d Korean restaurant and Digi Copy among other tenants.

Vita, which specializes in by-appointment physical therapy and personal training services, moved just blocks away in 2017 to its current 451 E. Erie St. location.

Its new concept is a membership-based workout facility that will include fitness equipment, personal training, group fitness classes, childcare and a lobby area with grab-and-go food items, said Tommy Grabowski, owner of Vita Health & Fitness. He started Vita in 2004 in Fox Point and moved the studio to the Third Ward in 2006.

Vitality will also house a cohort of health- and- fitness-based businesses, including an esthetician and a massage therapist among others.

In addition, members will have access to a number of modern fitness tools such as an app that will guide them through workouts and training programs.

Grabowski said he has partnered with an individual who has ownership in the Erie Street building to launch the venture. Vita will manage the new health club and oversee its day-to-day operations.

Vitality will hold a soft opening in September with a grand opening scheduled for Oct. 1. Its hours of operations will be 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Vita surveyed area businesses and residents to gauge interest in the new concept and it’s gotten a positive response, Grabowski said. He expects the childcare services to be a draw for local families.

“It’s right timing with summer wrapping up and people getting back into their routines,” Grabowski said.