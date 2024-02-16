VISIT Milwaukee names new CFO

VISIT Milwaukee
announced Friday that it has hired Meisha Bridges
as its new chief financial officer.
Prior to joining VISIT Milwaukee, Bridges most recently served as the controller at YWCA Southeastern Wisconsin
. Her professional background includes roles at Robert Half, IBVI, Baker Tilly, Johnson Controls, and C&D Technologies.
“After conducting a year-long search, we are confident that Meisha’s accounting experience and knowledge will advance the vision of VISIT Milwaukee and our strategic goals,” said Peggy Williams-Smith, president and CEO of VISIT Milwaukee. "Meisha is a proven leader with decades of experience, having delivered significant results with several large nonprofit organizations. I am certain she will continue that trajectory with VISIT Milwaukee.”
“I am extremely honored to have the opportunity to work with the leadership of the organization to fulfill its mission of creating economic impact and support a stronger more inclusive community by promoting Milwaukee as a premier tourism destination,” Bridges says. “I love the work that the organization has begun and I am thrilled to join this incredibly diverse and talented team and board of directors."