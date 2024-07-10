Visit Milwaukee assembles 15,000 goodie bags for media covering the RNC

Visit Milwaukee is putting together 15,000 goodie bags for the members of the media who will be covering the RNC next week.

The bags include pens and hand sanitizer from Potawatomi Casino Hotel, highway maps from Travel Wisconsin and t-shirts from Harley-Davidson. Visit Milwaukee contributed visitor guides, Milwaukee maps, as well as the tote bags themselves, which read “MILWAUKEE” in bold, red letters.

The bags will be handed out to members of the media in Exhibit Hall E in the Baird Center.

Claire Koenig, the senior director of communications and public affairs at Visit Milwaukee, said these items came as donations from the contributing organizations.

Visit Milwaukee asked groups to contribute to this effort, including all of its corporate partners, Koenig said.

Potowatomi and Harley-Davidson are two of Visit Milwaukee’s corporate partners.

“We think it’s an excellent opportunity to bring exposure to Milwaukee businesses and their products, and we hope it also ensures the visiting media have a wonderful Milwaukee experience,” Koenig said.