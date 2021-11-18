Vision Forward’s 13th annual Dining in the Dark event 

Milwaukee-based Vision Forward recently hosted its 13th annual Dining in the Dark event, which raises funds for the organization and awareness of vision loss.

More than 230 people participated in the event, which included a guided, blindfolded four-course dining experience at the Italian Community Center in Milwaukee. Through sponsorship, attendance and the Spirits Pull, the 2021 event raised $150,000 for educational, therapeutic, vision and support services for individuals who are blind and visually impaired.