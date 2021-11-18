Vision Forward’s 13th annual Dining in the Dark event 

By
Lauren Anderson
-
The team from Milwaukee Eye Care, an event partner, poses for a toast at dinner. (Photo: Front Room Studios)

Milwaukee-based Vision Forward recently hosted its 13th annual Dining in the Dark event, which raises funds for the organization and awareness of vision loss.

More than 230 people participated in the event, which included a guided, blindfolded four-course dining experience at the Italian Community Center in Milwaukee. Through sponsorship, attendance and the Spirits Pull, the 2021 event raised $150,000 for educational, therapeutic, vision and support services for individuals who are blind and visually impaired.

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Lauren Anderson
Lauren Anderson is an associate editor and covers health care, nonprofits and education for BizTimes. Lauren previously reported on education for the Waukesha Freeman. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she studied journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display