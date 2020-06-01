Viewpoints: More than 130 Milwaukee community leaders sound off on weekend protests, destruction in city

Editor’s note: This letter, endorsed by more than 130 Milwaukee community leaders, was sent to BizTimes Milwaukee Sunday evening by Elmer Moore Jr, executive director of Scale Up Milwaukee. On behalf of the group, he asked for the letter to be posted in its entirety, including the names of those who have signed it. Here it is:

The unrelenting pressure from structural and systemic racism is more than any person can be expected to endure. For a community, the consequences of oppression are corrosive, carcinogenic, and incendiary. The killing of George Floyd was the latest in a centuries-long history of our precious lives cut short. Across the nation, people have been pushed over the edge. Protests, public anger, and grief are the smoke, not the spark that led to the recent events.

Heinous and ongoing violence committed against our fathers and mothers, sons and daughters in the form of inadequate access to decent education, health care, work, and housing conflicts with our fundamental sense of humanity. This ethical contradiction cannot stand, and we will no longer endure it.

Just days ago, we launched “You Matter” as an affirmation to our community of their individual and collective value. You are important, you are loved, you matter. While this campaign was launched in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s a message that transcends this virus.

As leaders of organizations that serve our communities, we are committed to attacking racism at the systems level. We’re prepared to do this both individually and collectively to ensure our loved ones the basic, inalienable rights, and protections they deserve. “You Matter” is just the start.

We must strongly condemn the actions of those co-opting the protests with destruction and violence. Their actions do not represent our demand for equity and opportunity. We are fighting for our lives, our health, and our prosperity because we matter. You matter.

Carl Wesley

Elmer Moore

Tammy Belton-Davis

Angela Adams

Deshea Agee

Devin Anderson

Rayna Andrews

Margaret Arney

Zandra Bailey

Rich Banks

Marquette Baylor

Diane Beckley

Cheryl Blue

Danielle Bly

Chris Boston

David Bowles

Marla Branaugh

Amanda Brooks

Nicole Brookshire

Chytania Brown

Sandye Brown

Valencia Brown

Larry Burton

Antonio Butts

James Causey

Robert Cherry

Venus Coates

Wendy Collins

Quinton Cotton

Lafayette Crump

Frank Cumberbatch

John Daniels

Bert Davis

Danae Davis

Mallory Davis

Natasha Dotson

Dafi Dyer

Muhibb Dyer

Genyne Edwards

Andre Lee Ellis

Sekuri Fears

Lauren Feaster

Noah Fenceroy

Christina Flowers

Deaudri Gales

Cecelia Gore

Damira Grady

Dionne Grayson

Selena Green

Dakota Hall

Eve M. Hall

Wendy Hamilton

Kenneth Harris, Jr.

Catina Harwell-Young

Derek Hawkins

Kalan Haywood

Anthony Higgins

Ashley Hines

Janel Hines

George Hinton

Jeremiah Holiday

Arnitta Holliman

Joe’Mar Hooper

Shanee’ Jenkins

Bryon Johnson

Clarence Johnson

Jasmine Johnson

Matthew Johnson

Greer Jordan

Lyanne Jordan

Sherri Jordan

Kimberly Kane

Ericka Kelly

Rhonda Kelsey

Ossie Kendrix

Jeanette Kowalik

Michelle Lamarre

Mabell Lamb

Artis Landon

Julie Landry

Nick Lanier

Walter Lanier

Naryan Leazer

Ashley Lee

Greg Lewis

Monique Liston

Sean Lowe

Vincent Lyles

William Marshall

Ritchie Martin

Camille Mays

Melody McCurtis

Deborah McGriff

Tim McMurtry

Marilyn Miller

Jim Milner

Jeanette Mitchell

Wanda Montgomery

Heidi Moore

Reggie Moore

Michael Morgan

David Muhammad

Clint Myrick

Zacharia Nchinda

Cory Nettles

Kwabena Nixon

Devon Norwood

Lilliann Paine

Octavia Parker

Denise Patton

Gayle Peay

Amanda Porterfield

Nikki Purvis

Joshua Reed

Antonio Riley

Fred Royal

Marjorie Rucker

Darlene Russell

Dominique Samari

Craig Sanders

Jennifer Sevenich

Kim Shine

Shavonda Sisson

Al Smith

Robert Smith

Maggie Taylor

Kathy Thornton-Bias

Jay Tucker

Markasa Tucker

Simon Warren

Ranell Washington

Greg Wesley

Kamilah Williams-Kemp

Dana World-Patterson

Bethamie Wyatt

Lavelle Young

