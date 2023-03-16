Vienna Beef named the new hot dog provider for the Milwaukee Brewers

Few things go hand-in-hand so perfectly like having a hot dog at a baseball game. With opening day right around the corner, the Milwaukee Brewers have found a new partner to provide their hot dogs.

Chicago-based manufacturer Vienna Beef has been named the Milwaukee Brewers’ official hot dog partner. Vienna Beef will serve up its hot dogs and jumbo dogs at American Family Field beginning April 3.

“This is an exciting time for Vienna Beef, and we are thrilled to embrace the Milwaukee community and the many longtime supporters in the area. As close neighbors located 90 miles south in Chicago, we feel a kinship with Milwaukee. We can’t imagine a better way to embrace that connection than our partnership with the Brewers and Pick ‘n Save and Metro Market stores,” said Timothy O’Brien, president of Vienna Beef. “We are grateful to our many Milwaukee area hot dog stand vendors and other retailers who have been carrying our product for many years, some close to half a century, leading the way for these exciting new partnerships.”

As part of its sponsorship agreement with the Brewers, in-stadium fans will see rotational Vienna Beef signage along the first and third base sides of the field as well as experience Vienna Beef promotions at all concession stand screens.

Vienna Beef is also launching retail promotions and savings through a new partnership with Pick ‘n Save and Metro Market and its products will be available for in-store pick up or delivery. This partnership comes as Vienna Beef aims to expand its retail distribution into southeast Wisconsin.

Sheboygan Falls-based Johnsonville Sausage is still the official sausage of the Milwaukee Brewers, a partnership first announced in 2018.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported in 2018 that New York-based Hebrew National was named the Brewers’ hot dog sponsor as Johnsonville does not manufacture hot dogs.

The Brewers did not immediately respond to questions regarding the organization’s previous hot dog sponsor.