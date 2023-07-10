Versiti Acquires Indiana-based Quantigen

Milwaukee-based blood health and research organization Versiti
on Monday announced its acquisition of Quantigen, a specialty lab in Fishers, Indiana.
Founded as an expert methods development laboratory, Quantigen
provides a range of services supporting preclinical research as well as clinical diagnostics and is expected to expand Versiti’s clinical trial expertise and service offerings, a press release states.
The Quantigen team specializes in assay development, biomarker validation, and diagnostic regulatory filings for a wide range of methods and disease states. The laboratory has ongoing partnerships with NGOs to adapt existing diagnostic technologies for use in lower- and middle-income countries to address significant unmet diagnostic and health needs in these communities, according Versiti.
“Quantigen brings valuable expertise in medical diagnostics and device development, along with a shared mission-focused approach to advancing medical science and patient care,” said Chris Miskel, Versiti’s president and CEO. “This move fortifies the depth and breadth of our research-based offerings from Versiti Clinical Trials, strengthening our portfolio of capabilities to partner in curing diseases from pre-clinical stages all the way to commercialization.”
The acquisition also expands Versiti’s portfolio across the drug and medical device development pathway and adds complementary expertise supporting clinical trials in infectious disease, women’s health, and gastrointestinal and reproductive health, the release states.
Adding to capabilities developed through Versiti’s Diagnostic Laboratories, the acquisition follows the organization's 2019 acquisition of Austin, Texas-based Cenetron Central Laboratories
and Salus IRB.
“As we look to the future, we are excited to join forces with Versiti to grow our mission, improve collaboration with diagnostic assay creators, drug developers and global partners to accelerate innovation, and improve patient care,” said Jami Elliott, CEO of Quantigen.
Versiti has more than 2,300 employees at its locations in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Texas, and Wisconsin.