Verlo Mattress franchisees to add 24 new locations in national expansion

Milwaukee-based Verlo Mattress announced that it has signed three new development plans with franchisees who plan to open 24 new store locations nationwide.
The deals include the addition of six Verlo Mattress stores for Denver, Colorado and Phoenix, Arizona, five locations in Dallas, Texas, three locations planned for Houston, Texas, and two locations to be opened in Boise, Idaho and Raleigh, North Carolina.
Founded in 1958, Verlo Mattress currently has 32 stores in 6 states.
Verlo has also recently awarded other new territories to expand throughout the country. In 2023 so far, Verlo Mattress has awarded territories in Charlotte, North Carolina; Miami, Florida; Noblesville, Indiana; West Chicago, Illinois and Bentonville, Arkansas.
"We are thrilled by our continued growth and we hope to continue to serve more areas throughout the nation," said Dirk Stallmann, president of Verlo Mattress.
Verlo Mattress is owned by Milwaukee-based Marcus Investments.