VC activity in Wisconsin continued at lower level in Q1

By
-

Wisconsin companies executed 21 venture capital deals in the first quarter of the year, raising a little more than $108 million in the first quarter of the year, according to the latest PitchBook Venture Monitor report. The totals represent a sharp drop from the first quarter of 2022, when total investment reached $297 million across

Arthur Thomas
Arthur covers banking and finance and the economy at BizTimes while also leading special projects as an associate editor. He also spent five years covering manufacturing at BizTimes. He previously was managing editor at The Waukesha Freeman. He is a graduate of Carroll University and did graduate coursework at Marquette. A native of southeastern Wisconsin, he is also a nationally certified gymnastics judge and enjoys golf on the weekends.

