Vassallo buys Wisconsin International Academy site

John “Johnny V” Vassallo, the owner of Mo’s Restaurants, has purchased the Wisconsin International Academy property at 11811 W. Bluemound Road in Wauwatosa for $2.9 million, according to state records. The 4.2-acre site is about a half-mile west of Vassallo’s Mo’s Irish Pub location in Wauwatosa at the corner of Highway 100 and Bluemound Road.

Vassallo plans to build an apartment development on the Wisconsin International Academy site. The Wisconsin International Academy is a boarding program for students from China attending area private and parochial high schools. The property, including the 116,473-square-foot building (according to LoopNet) has an assessed value of about $3.1 million, according to Milwaukee County records. Vassallo is involved in several real estate developments, including the planned redevelopment of the 100 East office tower in downtown Milwaukee into apartments. He also proposed a 28-story apartment tower at the southwest corner of Highway 100 and Bluemound Road, but later dropped those plans facing opposition from neighbors.