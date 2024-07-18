Logout
Real Estate

Vassallo buys Wisconsin International Academy site

Andrew Weiland
By Andrew Weiland
Wisconsin International Academy. Image from LoopNet.
Learn more about:
Mo's RestaurantsWisconsin International AcademyJohn Vassallo
Last updated

John “Johnny V” Vassallo, the owner of Mo’s Restaurants, has purchased the Wisconsin International Academy property at 11811 W. Bluemound Road in Wauwatosa for $2.9 million, according to state records. The 4.2-acre site is about a half-mile west of Vassallo’s Mo’s Irish Pub location in Wauwatosa at the corner of Highway 100 and Bluemound Road.

