Notable Women in Construction and Design: Vaishali Wagh

Number of years working in your current industry: 25

Number of years with your current company/firm: 13

Undergrad degree/university: Bachelor of Architecture, LS Raheja School of Architecture, Mumbai, India

Graduate degree/university: Master of Architecture, Iowa State University; Master of Arts, Ball State University

Vaishali Wagh, partner/principal at Milwaukee-based Continuum Architects + Planners, plays a leading design and mentorship role for the firm.

Wagh has expertise in historic renovation and adaptive reuse. For those projects she researches the building’s past uses and historical significance, prepares nominations for the National Registry of Historic Places, and helps clients navigate historic tax credits.

“I’ve had the privilege of working with Vaishali and Continuum on a historic preservation project in Walker’s Point. I cannot imagine a better partner. She has a keen ability to consider the aesthetic, functional, budgetary and human factors of a project,” said developer Michael Morrison from True Inc., who’s redeveloping the historic National Block building in Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point neighborhood. “Vaishali’s ability to decipher and navigate the gray areas adeptly – a gift in the realm of historic renovation, where current building codes and historic preservation don’t always play well. She is unflappable, with the ability to present her case, even in the face of opposition, with a level of respect and reverence.”

But Wagh’s portfolio extends beyond historic renovation to include modern living, workplace, and learning environments. Her work includes the Broadway Market Lofts (formerly Commission Row) in the Third Ward, conversion of Green Bay’s Whitney School (1918) into lofts, tenant improvements to 310W (the 310 W. Wisconsin office building in downtown Milwaukee), Jackson Street Townhomes in Port Washington, and the 98,000-square-foot addition to Hmong American Peace Academy on Milwaukee’s northeast side.