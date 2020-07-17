UWM reports second-highest fundraising year

The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee announced it has completed the second-highest fundraising year in its history.

The UW Foundation brought in $35.2 million from nearly 6,000 donors between July 1, 2019 and June 30, 2020.

In 2018, the university raised its record, $38.6 million.

“I am thrilled to announce this good news,” UWM Chancellor Mark Mone said. “Clearly our donors believe in UWM’s dual mission of providing access to education for students from all walks of life while promoting world-class research that addresses many problems facing our world today. I am deeply grateful for all of our donors’ generosity and their incredible show of confidence.”

Among the significant contributions this year was a $10 million gift from an anonymous donor of the Greater Milwaukee Foundation in support of the School of Freshwater Sciences’ research vessel. The Orthopaedic Hospital of Wisconsin gave $2.1 million to construct a multipurpose building connected to the Klotsche Center & Pavilion.

Over the past year, 14% more UWM faculty and staff made gifts, and their total amount given was 30% more than last year, UWM said.

In September 2019, UWM celebrated the completion of a multi-year $251 million fundraising campaign, for which it had been raising funds quietly since 2012.

Following the shift to online classes in March due to COVID-19, the university’s Office for Development & Alumni Relations focused on raising emergency funds to support students’ basic needs, such as housing, food and supplies for online learning. The office also raised funds for the recently created Chancellor’s Student Success Fund, which provides scholarships and programmatic support in addition to emergency assistance. According to UWM’s Division of Student Affairs, 92% of UWM students who receive emergency aid stay in school.

“When so many of our students faced financial difficulties this spring, our donors, including our faculty and staff members, stepped forward with tremendous generosity,” said Patricia Borger, vice chancellor for development and alumni relations. “We all want our students to be successful, and our top priority is keeping students on the path to graduation and a fruitful career. I deeply appreciate the outpouring of support from our alumni, friends, corporations, foundations, faculty and staff.”