UW-Madison is top-ranked university in Wisconsin by U.S. News

Last updated on September 9th, 2019 at 11:35 am
U.S. News & World Report today released its annual university rankings.
The University of Wisconsin-Madison is the top ranked national university in Wisconsin, according to the U.S. News rankings. UW-Madison ranks 46th in the overall national university rankings and 13th among public universities.
Marquette University ranked 84th in the national university rankings.
Princeton was the top-ranked national university, followed by Harvard and Columbia University. University of California-Los Angeles was the top-ranked public university, followed by UC-Berkeley and the University of Michigan-Ann Arbor.
Lawrence University in Appleton is the top ranked national liberal arts college in the state, ranking 58th nationally. Beloit College was the second highest ranked national liberal arts college in the state, ranking 82nd nationally. The top ranked national liberal arts college is Williams College in Williamstown, Massachusetts.
In the U.S. News business school rankings, UW-Madison’s undergraduate program ranked 15th. Marquette ranked 90th.
For schools that offer an engineering doctorate, UW-Madison’s engineering program ranked 15th. Marquette’s program ranked 120th, and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee ranked 134th.
For schools that do not offer an engineering doctorate, Milwaukee School of Engineering ranked 9th, UW-Platteville ranked 38th, UW-Stout ranked 110th, UW-Stevens Point ranked 143rd.
Here’s how the universities and colleges in Wisconsin stacked up in the U.S. News rankings:
National Universities
- 46. UW-Madison
- 84. Marquette University
- 202. Edgewood College
National Universities – Public Schools
- 13. UW-Madison
National Liberal Arts Colleges
- 58. Lawrence University
- 82. Beloit College
- 105. Ripon College
- 145. St. Norbert College
Best Value Schools
- 55. Marquette
- 92. UW-Madison
Best Regional Universities Midwest
- 8. MSOE
- 28. UW-La Crosse
- 33. UW-Eau Claire
- 53. Alverno College
- 53. UW-Stevens Point
- 61. UW-Whitewater
- 61. Viterbo
- 66. Carroll University
- 72. UW-Stout
- 78. Mount Mary University
- 84. UW-River Falls
- 95. UW- Green Bay
- 95. UW-Platteville
- 105. Marian University
Best Regional Colleges Midwest
- 14. Carthage College
- 17. Wisconsin Lutheran College
- 22. Northland College
- 46. Maranatha Baptist University