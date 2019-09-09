UW-Madison is top-ranked university in Wisconsin by U.S. News

U.S. News & World Report today released its annual university rankings.

The University of Wisconsin-Madison is the top ranked national university in Wisconsin, according to the U.S. News rankings. UW-Madison ranks 46th in the overall national university rankings and 13th among public universities.

Marquette University ranked 84th in the national university rankings.

Princeton was the top-ranked national university, followed by Harvard and Columbia University. University of California-Los Angeles was the top-ranked public university, followed by UC-Berkeley and the University of Michigan-Ann Arbor.

Lawrence University in Appleton is the top ranked national liberal arts college in the state, ranking 58th nationally. Beloit College was the second highest ranked national liberal arts college in the state, ranking 82nd nationally. The top ranked national liberal arts college is Williams College in Williamstown, Massachusetts.

In the U.S. News business school rankings, UW-Madison’s undergraduate program ranked 15th. Marquette ranked 90th.

For schools that offer an engineering doctorate, UW-Madison’s engineering program ranked 15th. Marquette’s program ranked 120th, and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee ranked 134th.

For schools that do not offer an engineering doctorate, Milwaukee School of Engineering ranked 9th, UW-Platteville ranked 38th, UW-Stout ranked 110th, UW-Stevens Point ranked 143rd.

Here’s how the universities and colleges in Wisconsin stacked up in the U.S. News rankings:

National Universities

46. UW-Madison

84. Marquette University

202. Edgewood College

National Universities – Public Schools

13. UW-Madison

National Liberal Arts Colleges

58. Lawrence University

82. Beloit College

105. Ripon College

145. St. Norbert College

Best Value Schools

55. Marquette

92. UW-Madison

Best Regional Universities Midwest

8. MSOE

28. UW-La Crosse

33. UW-Eau Claire

53. Alverno College

53. UW-Stevens Point

61. UW-Whitewater

61. Viterbo

66. Carroll University

72. UW-Stout

78. Mount Mary University

84. UW-River Falls

95. UW- Green Bay

95. UW-Platteville

105. Marian University

Best Regional Colleges Midwest