UW Credit Union to replace former Applebee’s in Pewaukee

By
-
UW Credit Union branch in Franklin. (Photo courtesy of UW Credit Union)

Madison-based UW Credit Union has purchased the former Applebee’s restaurant building at 1267 Capitol Drive in the Village of Pewaukee and plans to tear down the building to build a branch location at the site. The Applebee’s restaurant in Pewaukee closed last year. UW Credit Union purchased the building for $2.6 million, according to state records.

