UW Credit Union to replace former Applebee’s in Pewaukee

Madison-based UW Credit Union has purchased the former Applebee’s restaurant building at 1267 Capitol Drive in the Village of Pewaukee and plans to tear down the building to build a branch location at the site. The Applebee’s restaurant in Pewaukee closed last year. UW Credit Union purchased the building for $2.6 million, according to state records. The 5,280-square-foot building was built in 1998 and sits on a one-acre lot. A news release from UW Credit Union says it plans to open a branch at the Pewaukee location in 2025. UW Credit Union also plans to open a branch in Greenfield in March and in Oconomowoc in the fall. It also plans to open a location on Milwaukee’s East Side in 2025. The Greenfield location at 5100 S. 76St., near Southridge Mall, will be the 26location in the Milwaukee area for UW Credit Union.