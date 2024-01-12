UW Credit Union to replace former Applebee’s in Pewaukee

Madison-based UW Credit Union has purchased the former Applebee’s restaurant building at 1267 Capitol Drive in the Village of Pewaukee and plans to tear down the building to build a branch location at the site.
The Applebee’s restaurant in Pewaukee closed last year.
UW Credit Union purchased the building for $2.6 million, according to state records. The 5,280-square-foot building was built in 1998 and sits on a one-acre lot.
A news release from UW Credit Union says it plans to open a branch at the Pewaukee location in 2025.
UW Credit Union also plans to open a branch in Greenfield in March and in Oconomowoc in the fall. It also plans to open a location on Milwaukee’s East Side in 2025.
The Greenfield location at 5100 S. 76th St., near Southridge Mall, will be the 26th location in the Milwaukee area for UW Credit Union.