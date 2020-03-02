UW Credit Union proposes razing gas station for new branch in Franklin

UW Credit Union is seeking approval to raze a gas station for a new branch proposed in the city of Franklin.

The Madison-based financial institution has plans to redevelop the property at 6611 S. 27th St. building an approximately 5,000 square-foot branch, according to documents filed with the city.

As part of the project, the gas station, convenience store and car wash on the site would have to be razed.

UW Credit Union purchased the property earlier this year, paying approximately $1.43 million to Franklin Property & Fuel Services Holdings LLC.

The full-service branch would have a drive-thru and between 6 and 10 employees who would be a mix of tellers and financial specialists.

Founded in 1931, UW Credit Union has a total of $3.3 billion in assets. For the four quarters of 2019, assets totaled $45.3 million. During the full year ending Dec. 31, 2019, member deposit balances increased by $287.6 million and exceeded $2.75 billion.

The credit union has 28 branches across the state and has more than 278,000 members.