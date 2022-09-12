Utah-based freeze-dried food company to establish operations in Oak Creek

By
Andrew Weiland
-
9141 S. 13th St., Oak Creek

Utah-based freeze-dried food company Thrive Foods has leased a new 341,000-square-foot industrial building in Oak Creek and plans to establish operations there.

The building was built on speculation at 9141 S. 13th St. by Milwaukee-based Frontline Commercial Real Estate LLC.

Thrive Foods is a manufacturer of freeze-dried products, including fruits and vegetables, proteins, pet treats, probiotics, enzymes, and prepared meals.

The company plans to have more than 250 employees in the Oak Creek building, which will be used to produce its pet treats and probiotics products, according to Frontline.

A representative for Thrive Foods could not immediately be reached for comment.

Stephen Provancher of Newmark brokered the lease for Frontline.

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Andrew Weiland
Andrew is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, he is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, their son, Zach, and their dog, Hokey. He is an avid sports fan and is a member of the Muskego Athletic Association board of directors.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display