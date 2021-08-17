Upgrades planned for historic Gas Light Building in downtown Milwaukee

The owners of the historic Gas Light Building in downtown Milwaukee say the building will undergo a cosmetic upgrade to bring it more in line with its original historic design. Chicago-based M & J Wilkow…

The owners of the historic Gas Light Building in downtown Milwaukee say the building will undergo a cosmetic upgrade to bring it more in line with its original historic design. Chicago-based The owners of the historic Gas Light Building in downtown Milwaukee say the building will undergo a cosmetic upgrade to bring it more in line with its original historic design. Chicago-based M & J Wilkow Ltd. announced the façade's transom windows will be restored to replicate its original glass design. The restoration work will recreate the decorative bronze entry screen while opening the lobby to more daylight. At some point, its exterior bronze screen and windows above the main entry had been removed and replaced with solid metal panels. Work is expected to be completed by late September, according to a news release. “We are very excited to be restoring this prominent feature of this historic building,” Greg Mast, assistant vice president of office property management at M & J Wilkow, said in a statement. "The restoration will not only honor the beautiful art deco style of the Gas Light Building, but will also have a positive impact on both the exterior and interior appearance of our entryway and lobby." M & J Wilkow acquired the Gas Light Building in 2015 in a joint venture with Chicago businessman and philanthropist Richard Driehaus for $20.5 million. It was built in 1930 in the Art Deco style inside and out. Its distinctive elements include its overall stepped form and its bronze details throughout. The building is assessed at $17.18 million and totals 151,930 square feet, according to city records. M & J Wilkow is an owner and operator of commercial real estate. Its portfolio consists of 59 properties, including 22 office buildings and 37 retail properties. It estimates its portfolio to be worth more than $2.1 billion.