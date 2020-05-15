UPAF Ride for the Arts to be held virtually on June 14

The United Performing Arts Fund’s signature annual fundraiser, UPAF Ride for the Arts, will be held virtually on June 14.

The fund announced this week it will move its 40th anniversary Ride for the Arts to a virtual “event for all” due to the uncertainty related to the safety of mass gatherings. Ordinarily, the event draws thousands of cyclists to downtown Milwaukee.

With the new format, participants are encouraged to ride, walk or run anywhere from any starting point. Participants can register for the ride with a minimum $40 donation, and will receive a commemorative 40th Anniversary UPAF Ride shirt and 25% off registration for the 2021 UPAF Ride.

“The UPAF Ride for the Arts, sponsored by Miller Lite, has been a staple of our community since it began in 1980 and Miller Lite has been a proud partner of this event since the start,” said Tami Garrison, community affairs director for Molson Coors and 2020 UPAF campaign co-chair. “While it is a very difficult decision to not gather at Milwaukee’s lakefront this year, we look forward to celebrating the Ride’s 40th anniversary by allowing families and individuals to create their own distinct experiences while also supporting our local performing arts organizations.”

UPAF has extended its 2020 campaign by two months to allow more time to raise funds amid the COVID-19 crisis. The campaign kicked off March 3 and runs to Aug. 31. The 2019 campaign brought in $11.9 million.

The pandemic has interrupted one of UPAF’s primary sources of fundraising – workplace giving. Deanna Tillisch, president and chief executive officer of UPAF, recently said 90 fundraising and stewardship events related to the 2020 campaign have been canceled.

UPAF annually solicits donations on behalf of its member groups, which include First Stage, the Florentine Opera, Milwaukee Ballet, The Rep, Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, Skylight Music Theatre, Bel Canto Chorus, Danceworks, Milwaukee Chamber Theatre, Milwaukee Children’s Choir, Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra, Next Act Theatre, Present Music and Renaissance Theaterworks. It also supports many affiliated groups and community arts programs.

Tillisch has said its member organizations are projecting a collective $8.3 million loss in revenue this season due to canceled performances and events.

“As a fundraiser, our signature event is critically important, especially now,” Tillisch said. “With a projected $8.3 million loss just for this season, our member groups need our support and we need the arts to lift our spirits as we deal with these challenging times.”

