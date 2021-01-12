UPAF Ride for the Arts is on for this summer, with a new format

The United Performing Arts Fund said it will host its signature Ride for the Arts event with a new format this summer.

The annual fundraiser will be held over three weekends in June to allow for a socially-distanced series of bike rides, the organization said.

The events will be held on June 6 at Veterans Park in Milwaukee, June 13 at the Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts in Brookfield and June 27 at Coal Dock Park in Port Washington.

Participants can park and ride from each series location or choose their own route and bike to the series location, which are each on local bike paths.

When participants arrive at the destination, they will travel through the “Ride Series Reward Station,” which will include performances from UPAF performing arts member groups and swag bags.

Wheel & Sprocket, an event sponsor, will be on site at each location to provide bike services.

Miller Lite has signed on as the event’s presenting sponsor for the 31st consecutive year.

“The UPAF Ride for the Arts is an outdoor event that people in our community look forward to every year, and one that is positively Milwaukee,” said Tami Garrison, community affairs director for Molson Coors. “Molson Coors is proud to partner on this safe, reimagined event, ensuring participants can still enjoy a beautiful day while also providing critical support to our local performing arts organizations.”

The Ride for the Arts is one of UPAF’s largest annual fundraisers, which supports its 14 member groups, affiliated groups and community arts programs. In 2020, the fund held the event virtually.

UPAF said this year’s event series has been approved by the Milwaukee Health Department.

“After working closely with UPAF to ensure a safe event, The Milwaukee Health Department gives our support for the Ride for the Arts,” said Lauren Woboril of the City of Milwaukee Health Department. “We thank organizers of this event for working closely with us and for continuing to be in compliance with our current orders.”

Registration costs $45 for a single series event and $65 for the three-day series.