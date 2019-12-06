University Club Tower condo sold for $4.5 million

A condominium unit in the University Club Tower in downtown Milwaukee has been sold for $4.5 million, according to state records.

The condo totals nearly 9,200 square feet and has 15 rooms, according to city assessment records. This includes four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

It was purchased by Keith Mardak and Mary Vandenberg, state records indicate. The seller is UCT 3301 LLC, which lists a Jupiter, Florida, address.

Mardak is the former chief executive officer of Milwaukee-based Hal Leonard, and Vandenberg is a former Hal Leonard vice president. The two are husband and wife.

The company announced in June that, effective Aug. 1, Mardak was stepping down and that Larry Morton would become president and CEO. Hal Leonard is the world’s largest publisher of music performance and instructional materials.

The University Club Tower is a 36-story, 53-unit luxury condo building at 825 N. Prospect Ave. that was completed in 2007 and developed by Mandel Group. It is the tallest residential building in the state.