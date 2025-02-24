Universities, tech organizations tailor programming to meet AI upskilling demand

Whether you’re a technologist hoping to learn new ways to use artificial intelligence at work, or a complete novice when it comes to using AI, there’s a good chance one of the region’s universities or tech-focused organizations has a program to help you strengthen your skills. The buzz surrounding AI was already growing for some time before Microsoft announced last spring a $3.3 billion investment in Mount Pleasant to build a massive AI data center campus. As part of the company’s investment, several upskilling initiatives were also announced, including a partnership with Madison-based accelerator network gener8tor. Microsoft and gener8tor, through its skills program, have crafted an eight-week virtual training program aimed at teaching manufacturers about generative AI. “This program is literally set up to be able to meet the needs of any user type,” said Danielle Remmick, senior program manager at gener8tor. “We’re seeing companies from across the entire industry, from food to metal to plastic to furniture – you name it.” The program’s curriculum, which is updated every few months with input from Microsoft, gives companies the necessary foundation to begin using AI effectively and responsibly. Topics like AI policy, risks and ethics; protecting your business; and leadership technologies for implementing AI are covered. At the end of the course, participants complete a capstone project to demonstrate their understanding of how to use AI. “AI is not going away. It’s not some random trend that you can avoid,” said Remmick. “It’s business savvy to ensure that, as the leader at your company, you’re informed and aware of marketplace trends.” For leaders at the MKE Tech Hub Coalition, pivoting to prioritize AI-related programming has been a focus over the past four years. The nonprofit is dedicated to attracting tech talent and businesses to the region. The tech hub’s first AI-related program was FUSE, which was launched back in 2020 with a focus on the ethics and impact of data and AI. “Even back in 2020, we knew that AI was going to be a core skill set for everyone, not a skill set that is exclusively for IT professionals,” said Kathy Henrich, CEO of the MKE Tech Hub Coalition. In 2023, the coalition launched the “AI Community” in partnership with Milwaukee-based Midpoint Consulting. The group of nearly 900 people provides a space for technical professionals to gather and explore various topics related to AI and how to implement it into the workplace. “In this rapidly evolving space, the AI Community is allowing us to be market responsive,” said Henrich, who will retire this spring after leading the coalition since its 2019 founding. Last summer, the MKE Tech Hub Coalition introduced its AI Roadmapping Program, aimed at helping startups integrate AI into their product roadmaps. An AI workshop for manufacturers was also recently launched by the nonprofit. The workshop for startups was created to make sure young companies are forward-looking in how they use AI, so they can acquire funding and clients down the road. The manufacturing workshop helps connect technologists and companies to create a unique roadmap for each business. “What we found was people from all walks of life and all kinds of positions were looking for ways to be more productive,” said Henrich. This is also what George Kroeninger, Ed.D., executive director of professional education at MSOE, says he has heard from business professionals when seeking their feedback on possible program offerings. When he began his role at MSOE last June, Kroeninger was immediately focused on conducting research to find out what local business leaders and alumni were looking for when it comes to professional development opportunities. The number one response by far was programming related to artificial intelligence. There are three groups of workers that MSOE is targeting with its programs: knowledge workers, such as sales and finance professionals; more technical workers, such as data scientists and business analysts; and C-suite leaders. For each of these groups, there is an AI-related certificate. Professionals can start with the basics by taking a course on AI literacy and then work their way up to an applications program. “Typically, in technology programs, we have to update them annually,” said Kroeninger. “AI is changing so quickly that we have to revise the programs before every session. You have to commit the resources to do that, otherwise, what you’re sharing is old news. You’re really not upskilling.” It’s common for a business, regardless of what industry it serves, to appoint one leader within the organization to take part in a professional development program and then bring their knowledge back to the company, Kroeninger explained. “Vendors are driving a lot of this (demand for upskilling),” said Kroeninger. “Software vendors, and even smaller companies are getting AI. It forces a company to become more familiar with what AI is.” As MSOE looks to continue growing its professional development catalogue, the college will lean on partnering organizations like WCTC and UW-Parkside to leverage each institution’s respective strengths. “We can’t grow the center to the level we need by doing so in a vacuum,” Kroeninger said. “We really depend on other higher education institutions and our partnerships with business and vendors.”