United Way receives $3.3 million grant from BMO

United Way of Greater Milwaukee and Waukesha County has been granted $3.3 million from BMO, the nonprofit announced on Tuesday.

The grant from BMO will support United Way’s Community Fund, which focuses on initiatives, programs and resources that can help address community needs. The grant will also support the Financial Empowerment for Women initiative, which aims to help women achieve financial stability and sustainability, according to a news release.

The grant will also support the annual Philanthropic Five Awards, which recognizes a youth leader as well as individuals in their 20s, 30s and 40s who “have made extraordinary commitments of leadership, volunteerism, mentoring and philanthropy to Greater Milwaukee and Waukesha’s nonprofit community,” according to the news release.

“We are incredibly grateful for BMO’s generous support,” said Amy Lindner, president and chief executive officer of United Way of Greater Milwaukee and Waukesha County. “This grant will enable us to expand our reach and deepen our impact, ensuring that more people in our community have the opportunity to thrive.”

The announcement on Giving Tuesday also came with the launch of BMO’s 14th annual Employee Giving Campaign in partnership with United Way. As part of the campaign, BMO employees in Milwaukee packed essential home care kits for local nonprofits.

“BMO is proud to continue to expand on our partnership with United Way this Giving Tuesday,” said Darrel Hackett, U.S. CEO at BMO. “This grant reflects our deep commitment to our Greater Milwaukee and Waukesha County community and our belief in the power of collective action to create lasting change that drives real financial progress. Through investing, giving, and engagement in our local communities, BMO is tackling barriers to inclusion to create more opportunity for success.”