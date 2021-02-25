United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County names 2021 campaign co-chairs

The United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County announced the four community leaders that will head up its 2021 community campaign. The campaign co-chairs are Coreen Dicus-Johnson, president and chief executive officer of Network Health;…

The “Once again, we are honored to have an outstanding group of individuals leading our annual campaign,” said Amy Lindner, president and CEO of United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County. “Our co-chairs are key to the success of our annual campaign, and we are so grateful that this group of incredible leaders will help us continue the work in our community.” United Way’s 2020 The 2021 campaign co-chairs were introduced Wednesday during United Way’s virtual annual meeting. The organization also recognized several community leaders during the meeting: The Gwen T. Jackson Community Service Award was given to The Kryshak Family/Rebel Reform for donating the materials to make and distribute over 4,000,000 facemasks through MaskUpMKE.org.

Timothy Somers was the recipient of the John A. Puelicher Award for Loaned Executive excellence. Somers, the former executive vice president and B2B marketing director at U.S. Bank and deputy chief of staff to Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele, was a United Way Loaned Executive for the 2020 community campaign.

Angela Adams, the corporate communications and diversity officer for Goodwill Industries of SE WI and Metro Chicago, received the Linda McFerrin African American Nonprofit Leadership Award. The award was established by Cory and Michelle Nettles. The recipient is chosen by United Way’s Diversity Leadership Society and a $5,000 grant is made to the organization they represent. The United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County announced the four community leaders that will head up its 2021 community campaign. The campaign co-chairs are Coreen Dicus-Johnson, president and chief executive officer of Network Health; Mark Irgens, CEO and manager of Irgens; Dr. Joan Prince, vice chancellor emeritus of University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee; and Stacy Williams, senior vice president of Baird – The Hodge Williams Group.“Once again, we are honored to have an outstanding group of individuals leading our annual campaign,” said Amy Lindner, president and CEO of United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County. “Our co-chairs are key to the success of our annual campaign, and we are so grateful that this group of incredible leaders will help us continue the work in our community.” United Way’s 2020 fundraising campaign brought in $60.1 million to support the organization’s 220 programs and more than 110 partner agencies.The 2021 campaign co-chairs were introduced Wednesday during United Way’s virtual annual meeting. The organization also recognized several community leaders during the meeting: