United Way awards first round of grants for family homelessness initiative

United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County announced the first round of grants in its multi-year initiative to end family homelessness in the Milwaukee area.

The organization launched its Safe & Stable Homes initiative in August 2019 with the goal of eliminating family homelessness in Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Washington and Waukesha counties by 2025. Since then, it has raised $770,000. United Way said key support came from Brewers Community Foundation, Ascension Wisconsin and ManpowerGroup.

United Way this week announced its initial round of grants will go to 13 programs in the area that work to prevent family homelessness. Its funding priority for 2020-’21 includes preventing evictions through legal aid, financial assistance and the creation of the Rental Housing Resource Center.

“With the effects of COVID-19 disrupting the income of families living paycheck-to-paycheck, this funding could not have started at a more appropriate time,” said Nicole Angresano, vice president of community impact for United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County. “We know that ending family homelessness is possible, but it will take some time. We thank everyone for their ongoing support.”

Grant recipients include: