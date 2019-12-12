United Way 2019 campaign brings in more than $56 million

United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County’s 2019 community campaign brought in $56.15 million, exceeding its target by $1 million.

The organization’s past few campaigns have raised $56 million (2018); $60.4 million (2017); and $60.1 million (2016).

United Way launched this year’s campaign in August with a goal of raising $55 million.

The campaign total was announced Wednesday evening at Discovery World in Milwaukee.

This year’s campaign co-chairs include: Cecelia Gore, executive director of Brewers Community Foundation; Mike Flynn, president of First Business Bank’s Milwaukee region; Blake Moret, chairman and chief executive officer of Rockwell Automation; and George Oliver, chairman and CEO of Johnson Controls.

More than 1,500 companies and organizations and 50,000 donors contributed to the campaign. It supports United Way’s investments in more than 220 programs and more than 110 partner agencies in Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Washington and Waukesha counties

“We are so grateful for the hard work and dedication of our campaign co-chairs, our campaign cabinet, our agency program partners, and so many members of our community,” said United Way president and chief executive officer Amy Lindner. “They are the reason we were so successful with our campaign in 2019.”

The campaign’s largest corporate supporters included: