Retail

Union workers at Roundy’s warehouse in Oconomowoc ratify new labor deal

Andrew Weiland
By Andrew Weiland
Roundy’s warehouse in Oconomowoc. Image from LoopNet.
Last updated

Members of Teamsters Local 200 who work at the Roundy’s warehouse in Oconomowoc have ratified a new labor agreement, the union announced.

Roundy’s is a subsidiary of Cincinnati-based The Kroger Co. and operates about 150 grocery stores under the Pick ‘n Save and Metro Market brands in Wisconsin and Mariano’s in Illinois.

Teamsters Local 200 represents workers throughout the greater Milwaukee region in a variety of industries. Roundy’s employs 750 Teamsters members at its warehouse in Oconomowoc.

Teamsters Local 200 said its newly-ratified labor agreement for those workers “includes substantial wage increases, improved health care coverage, enhanced vacation accrual and funeral leave, and better standards for discipline.”

“In my almost 24 years of being a member of Teamsters Local 200, this contract is the best I’ve ever seen,” said Jason Ford, a negotiating committee member. “From the wage increase, to keeping our insurance as is and being able to use our sick time without penalty, we’ve gained the items we fought for on behalf of our members for the next five years. I’m proud to have been a part of this negotiating committee.”

“Throughout negotiations – some days longer than others – I believe the committee stood our ground and was able to demonstrate what it means to be a Teamster,” said Jesse Combs, a member of the Local 200 negotiating committee. “Our members were very proactive and prepared for any outcome. I am very proud of the work that was done and am proud to be a steward representing my fellow Teamsters.”

