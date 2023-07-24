Union ratifies new 5-year contract with Kohler Co.

Members of the United Auto Workers Local 833 have ratified a new contact with Kohler Co., the company announced Sunday.

The five-year deal will take effect on July 31 and run through July 30, 2028. It includes increased wages and enhanced benefits, including wellness offerings, health care, pension and 401(k).

Local 833 represents production and skilled trade positions at Kohler’s manufacturing facilities in the village of Kohler and town of Mosel in Sheboygan County. At the end of 2022, the union had 1,693 members, down from more than 2,000 the last time a contract was ratified in 2018.

“This new agreement will help sustain the long-term competitiveness of our Sheboygan-area operations, provide good-paying jobs and benefits, and ensure future opportunities for rewarding careers with skills training and advancement for our associates,” said David Kohler, Chair and CEO of Kohler Co. “For 150 years, Kohler has provided meaningful work and invested in the careers of our associates, and we are proud to be an employer of choice in Sheboygan County. We appreciate the partnership and collaborative approach of the UAW Local 833 leadership and the membership in ratifying this agreement.”

The deal is the second straight five-year deal the two sides have reached after the union went on strike at the end of the 2015.

“The new contract addressed the key issues that are important to our membership,” said UAW Local 833 President Tim Tayloe. “The wage increases and retirement benefits will help Kohler hire and retain the best workers in the region. I’m glad we were able to reach a new agreement that will help everyone succeed over the long term.”