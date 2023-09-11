Uline, city of Kenosha team up on workforce housing

Pleasant Prairie-based Uline and the city of Kenosha are teaming up to subsidize construction of new single family homes in the city, and to help residents buy them, under a $6 million effort.

Uline donated $3 million to the city, and city officials voted to match that donation last week.

Single family home construction hasn’t kept up with the overall economic growth in Kenosha, necessitating a public-private partnership to provide new houses to the area’s workers, according to city officials.

“This is not the Uline housing program, although we’re very thankful and very appreciative of the donation,” Ald. David Bogdala said. “This is the city of Kenosha’s housing program. …I think it’s going to be very exciting for a lot of older neighborhoods in this city to have the opportunity to get (properties) back on the tax rolls as well as providing affordable housing for a number of people all across our city.”

In addition to its Pleasant Prairie headquarters, Uline, a shipping and business supplies provider, has built a campus of warehouses at I-94 and Highway 142 in the city of Kenosha. The company employs more than 3,500 people at its Kenosha County facilities.

“Affordable home ownership is vital to those who want to live and work here,” Uline president Elizabeth Uihlein said in a press release.