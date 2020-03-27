Ugly Building: Former Motel 6, Town of Brookfield

It’s certainly an ugly building, but it might not be standing much longer.

At Goerke’s Corners, where I-94, Bluemound Road and East Moreland Boulevard converge in the Town of Brookfield, are new developments such as The Corners of Brookfield shopping center and the Poplar Creek apartments.

Then there’s the former Motel 6 at the northeast corner of West Bluemound and North Barker roads. It closed in 2018, shortly after the building was sold to the former owners of Elite Sports Clubs, which has a facility next door.

The former motel was sold again recently, to Hales Corners-based Wimmer Communities, which developed the nearby Poplar Creek apartments. Wimmer officials have declined to comment, stating they “do not publicly discuss projects under consideration.”