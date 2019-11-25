Ugly Building: Former downtown Milwaukee Ramada Hotel

It appeared 13 months ago that the fate of the seven-story former Ramada Hotel in downtown Milwaukee had been sealed.

In October 2018, BizTimes reported that Marquette University, the owner of the 155-room hotel at 633 W. Michigan St., was planning to tear down the building. This came after the hotel operator informed the university that he would not be renewing his lease.

That has so far not happened, and the building remains vacant. A Marquette spokesman did not say whether demolition is still imminent.

“The former Ramada building remains decommissioned and uninhabitable,” spokesman Christopher Stolarski wrote in an email. “We have no updates on the future of the property at this time.”