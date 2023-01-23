UAW members in Racine and Iowa ratify new contract with CNH Industrial

Over eight months since more than 1,000 United Auto Workers in both Racine and Burlington, Iowa who work for CNH Industrial went on strike, members of Locals 180 and 807 ratified a new contract on Saturday.

UAW members did not provide specific details on the contract but did state in a press release it provides wage increases, shift premium increases, classification upgrades, and other improvements. UAW Local 180 leadership did not immediately respond to a request for more information Monday morning.

“Our negotiators tenaciously bargained to the very end, even fighting for contract improvements in the face of threats from CNHI to hire permanent strike replacements,” said Chuck Browning, vice president and director of the UAW’s agricultural implement department. “Combined with the incredible support from our members, it’s remarkable what had to be endured to achieve this contract.”

UAW members began their strike on May 2, saying CNH “failed to present an agreement that met member demands and needs.”

“Our members at CNH strike for the ability to earn a decent living, retire with dignity and establish fair work rules,” said Browning in a statement made last May.

Just over two weeks ago, UAW Members rejected another offer made by CNH.

London-based CNH Industrial is a manufacturer of agricultural equipment, including tractors and combines. The company said in a Monday statement it is “pleased to have a new contract in place that is fair and equitable for its UAW-represented employees.”

“I would like to thank our bargaining team, the UAW leadership, and Mr. [Martin] Walsh, who helped us navigate the complexities of the negotiation process and end the strike,” said Scott W. Wine, chief executive officer of CNH Industrial. “We look forward to welcoming our employees back to work, building the machines that help our customers feed the world and build its essential infrastructure.”

The company’s most recently filed quarterly report shows CNH recorded revenues of $5.88 billion for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2022, an increase of 23.9% compared to the three months ended Sept. 30, 2021. The company has more than 37,000 employees worldwide.