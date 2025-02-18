Log In
Banking & Finance

U.S. Bank to close branch on Milwaukee’s west side

Andrew Weiland
By Andrew Weiland
U.S. Bank branch at 2537 W. Wisconsin Ave. in Milwaukee. Image from Google.
Learn more about:
U.S. Bank

Minneapolis-based U.S. Bank will close its branch at 2537 W. Wisconsin Ave. in Milwaukee’s Avenues West neighborhood, according to a filing with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, a bureau within the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

The bank recently notified customers of the branch, located southeast of West Wisconsin Avenue and North 26th Street, that it will close on May 7.

“Client’s banking preferences and behaviors are changing, including a rapid migration toward digital and mobile banking platforms, and a desire for greater simplicity. As we evolve along with our clients, we are reevaluating our physical footprint, and in some instances, consolidating branch locations in select markets,” said U.S. Bank spokesperson Caitlin Hurley. “Although we are closing some branches, we continue to open and enhance others, as well as rapidly enhancing our digital capabilities.”

The closest U.S. Bank branch to the 2537 W. Wisconsin Ave. location is at the U.S. Bank Center at 777 E. Wisconsin Ave. downtown, and at 939 W. Historic Mitchell St. on the city’s south side.

