U.S. Bank names president of global fund services, who will be based in Milwaukee

Minneapolis-based U.S. Bank announced today Jay Martin has joined the bank as president of its global fund services team. Martin will be based in Milwaukee.
Martin will lead a global team that combines technology with customer service to offer customized product solutions for alternative investments, mutual funds and exchange-traded products. He will be part of the senior leadership team for U.S. Bank’s Wealth Management and Investment Services’ division.
Martin has more than three decades of financial services experience, most recently with The Citco Group Limited, where he was head of operations within the Fund Services division for more than three years. Prior to working at Citco, Martin was at Citi for eight years, where he held several senior positions, including president, Citi Fund Services and head of Fund Services Operations.
He has also held positions as head of securities initiatives at SWIFT and at Bank of New York Mellon, where he was managing director of institutional investor services.
“Jay is a dynamic and trusted leader with extensive experience managing large and complex client implementations and global transformation efforts,” said Gunjan Kedia, vice chair, U.S. Bank Wealth Management and Investment Services. “In the coming months, he will work closely with our interim head of Global Fund Services to ensure a smooth transition for our GFS teams and clients.”