Two new buildings proposed at Century City Business Park in Milwaukee

Two new buildings have been proposed at the Century City Business Park
on Milwaukee's northwest side.
One comes from Craft Beverage Warehouse
, a supplier of beverage packaging materials and direct-to-can digital print. The company is planning to build a new 50,000-square-foot building in the 84-acre business park.
The new building would be located directly south of the fully-occupied, 53,000-square-foot Century City 1 building at 3945 N. 31st St., where Craft Beverage Warehouse is currently a tenant. The building's other tenants include urban farm Hundred Acre, Klein-Dickert Glass, B83 Testing and Engineering, and Good City Brewing.
Craft Beverage Warehouse was co-founded by Michael DeGrave and Kyle Stephens
in 2020 and has seen substantial growth in their market share, according to a press release from the City of Milwaukee. In February, the company announced that it was doubling its printing capacity
.
“As our business grows, it only makes sense to expand our footprint very near our current facility,” Stephens said. “It makes community sense because Milwaukee is where we live, work, and play. The CBW team looks forward to growing our business here and accelerating momentum in the 30th Street Industrial Corridor.”
Another proposal comes from the nonprofit Northwest Side Community Development Corp.
(NWSCDC), which is proposing a 50,000-square-foot advanced manufacturing job training center to provide space for training providers and programs, as well as for early-stage companies and product testing.
NWSCDC is part of a Milwaukee group that has been shortlisted in the U.S. Economic Development Administration’s Recompete Pilot Program
and is now eligible for up to $50 million in federal funding and, if awarded, the organization would use a portion of the funds to develop the Century City training center.
“NWSCDC is uniquely capable of executing a sophisticated development strategy that centers on job training for the green economy and racial equity in Milwaukee,” Willie Smith
, executive director of NWSCDC, said. “This center would be a catalyst for new investment and creates a facility that supports entrepreneurs of color.”
The Redevelopment Authority of the City of Milwaukee will hear the two proposals at its meeting Thursday for exclusive rights to negotiate with two entities.
“The Century City Business Park offers a tremendous opportunity for business development and job growth,” Mayor Cavalier Johnson said in the press release. “I look forward to working with both of these entities as they invest in Milwaukee and train our future workforce.”