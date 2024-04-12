Logout
Subscribe
Login
Login
Become an Insider
Real Estate

Two new buildings proposed at Century City Business Park in Milwaukee

Hunter Turpin
By Hunter Turpin
Century City
Century City Business Park
Organizations:
Craft Beverage WarehouseNorthwest Side Community Development Corporation
Last updated

Two new buildings have been proposed at the Century City Business Park on Milwaukee’s northwest side. One comes from Craft Beverage Warehouse, a supplier of beverage packaging materials and direct-to-can digital print. The company is planning to build a new 50,000-square-foot building in the 84-acre business park. The new building would be located directly south

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Learn More and Become an Insider
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this Insider-only article.

Sign up for the BizTimes email newsletter

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.

BIZEXPO | EARLY BIRD PRICING | REGISTER BY APRIL 15TH & SAVE

Stay up-to-date with our free email newsletter

Keep up with the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in the Milwaukee metro area.

By subscribing you agree to our privacy policy.

No, thank you.
BizTimes Milwaukee