Milwaukee is a finalist in an economic development program that could yield $50 million

The City of Milwaukee is one of 22 organizations selected as a finalist as part of the federal government’s “Recompete Pilot Program,” which could eventually earn the city up to a $50 million investment that would support economic development efforts within the 30th Street Industrial Corridor.

There were 560 applicants to the Recompete Pilot Program nationwide. For now, the 22 finalists have received an initial $500,000 planning grant to continue developing a plan for how their final investment could be used.

The Recompete Pilot Program is funded through the CHIPS and Science Act. It was created with the aim of helping distressed communities create and connect people with good jobs. The city’s plan, called the Grow Milwaukee Recompete Plan, will be centered on the 30th Street Industrial Corridor due to the area’s “history of segregation and business exodus that has stunted economic prosperity in the surrounding area,” according to a Wednesday announcement from Sen. Tammy Baldwin.

Earlier this year, news broke that Oak Creek-based Master Lock was planning to close its manufacturing plant in Milwaukee, located at North 32nd and West Center streets.

Master Lock is by no means the only manufacturer to have shuttered operations within the corridor. A.O. Smith, Briggs & Stratton, Glenn Rieder Inc., Perlick Corp. and Leonardo DRS have all moved operations out of the city’s north side over the past couple of decades. There are already several ongoing redevelopment and economic development efforts in this part of the city.

Grow Milwaukee is a consortium of organizations including Northwest Side Community Development Corp., the Milwaukee Bucks, Rockwell Automation, Jonco Industries, WRTP | Big Step, City of Milwaukee, and Milwaukee County that hopes to support business growth, revitalize vacant and underutilized sites, expand small businesses, and create workforce pathways to quality jobs, including union, trades, and advanced manufacturing positions.

The initial $500,000 Strategy Development Grant can be used to hire experts, build and strengthen partnerships, conduct studies, pilot strategies, and more.

In phase two of the Recompete Pilot Program, the U.S. Economic Development Administration will make in between 4-8 investments, with recipients receiving between $20 million to $50 million on average.