Two more companies moving to Salem Business Park, including one from Illinois

Milwaukee-based Zilber Property Group has secured leases on two build-to-suit projects totaling 160,500 square feet at Salem Business Park in the village of Salem Lakes in Kenosha County, the company announced Thursday.

According to a news release, Bristol-based Stabio North America, a producer of cold-formed fasteners and components, will occupy a roughly 110,500-square-foot building. Meanwhile, Antioch, Illinois-based thread and form milling tools maker Advent Tool & Manufacturing Inc. will take up 25,000 in a 50,00-square-foot building. The other half of that building is available for lease to other industrial users.

Pending government approvals, Zilber said it will begin construction on both new facilities this spring and will complete construction in the fourth quarter.

Advent’s move would mark the second company that has chosen to relocate to Salem Business Park from Illinois. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The 65-acre industrial park is located near the northwest corner of County Highway C and State Highway 83. It was developed in 2016 by the Kenosha Area Business Alliance, in partnership with the village.

It is currently home to Vonco Products LLC. The manufacturer of flexible packaging and promotional products announced in October 2016 it was moving its headquarters to the business park from Lake Villa, Illinois.

Stabio North America, formerly known as Anderson Manufacturing, was acquired by Switzerland-based Ferriere Di Stabio.

Tim Cash, president of Stabio North America, said the company will more than double its space with the new facility and as a result plans to hire an additional 35 employees over the next three years.

He said the company did not want to move too far from its current Bristol location, in order to not lose any employees.

“We do recruiting all over the country … and the core of our best employees come from the Racine and Kenosha area,” he said.

John Kersey, executive vice president of Zilber Ltd., noted the new facilities will improve the operations and support long-term growth goals for each company.

“Additionally, we are excited about the potential shown to attract users to the Salem Business Park and look forward to working with KABA, the village of Salem Lakes staff and elected officials to continue building on these successful projects,” he said in the release.