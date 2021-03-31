Two more apartment projects planned for Wauwatosa, adding up to 769 units

One proposed near Tosa Village, the other near Mayfair Mall

Two more apartment projects are in the works in the city of Wauwatosa, one at a former industrial site near Tosa Village and another just north of Mayfair Mall.

Together, the projects would add as many as 769 units in the city, which has the clear attention of apartment developers.

The first involves the redevelopment of the old Western Building Products site at 1300 Glenview Place into 475 units. The unit count could increase up to 525 units, according to plans filed with the city. Milwaukee-based Joseph Property Development and Fox Point-based General Capital Group are teaming up on that project.

Meanwhile, Atlanta-based Campbell Capital Group LLC is looking to develop a five-story, 244-unit apartment building near the southwest corner of West Burleigh Street and North Mayfair Road.

Preliminary plans for both apartment projects are scheduled for consideration by the city’s Plan Commission on April 12.

The Campbell development site is located at 2911 and 2929-2949 N. Mayfair Road, where a number of commercial buildings now stand. Campbell is under contract to purchase the site, according to city documents.

Proposed amenities include a business center, two-story clubhouse, a fitness center and a roughly 23,000-square-foot outdoor courtyard with pool, grilling area and activity space.

The Glenview Place project would be developed in three phases. The first would consist of two 100-unit buildings, along with a clubhouse and outdoor amenities at the north end of the site. The second and third phases would each add another two buildings with the unit mix dependent on market demand. The entire project would include 77 units of workforce housing.

Also as part of that project, the Harwood Avenue and Glenview Place intersection would be realigned “to create a safer automobile and pedestrian intersection with dedicated turn lanes.” A public bike and pedestrian path would run through the site, and could connect to the Oak Leaf Trail.

“The proposed development is consistent with and advances the City of Wauwatosa’s future land use goals and objectives,” according to documents filed with the city.