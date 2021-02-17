Developers plan to turn industrial site near Tosa Village into apartment development

Would demolish old Western Building Products facility, making way for 475 residential units

A pair of local developers are planning to turn the old Western Building Products Inc. distribution facility in Wauwatosa into a 475-unit apartment development.

Robert Joseph, founder of Milwaukee-based Joseph Property Development, confirmed to BizTimes Milwaukee his firm is working with Fox Point-based General Capital Group on an apartment project at the site, located at 1300 Glenview Place.

Western Building Products recently moved from Wauwatosa to its new headquarters on Milwaukee’s far northwest side.

In a statement, Joseph said the two firms are “just getting started on the project.” They recently held a neighborhood meeting to detail project plans, and met with city staffers in January.

Current plans call for replacing the existing concrete and manufacturing buildings with six buildings totaling 475 units, plus green space and common areas.

Before moving out, Western Building Products was tucked behind commercial buildings, some houses and a retirement community. The site is near the Tosa Village area.

While perhaps awkward for an industrial user, the site presents an opportunity for redevelopment.

“When combined with the proximity of the site to downtown Tosa, Hart Park, the Menomonee River (Parkway) and the Froedtert/MCW campus, this will be a wonderful option for residents as well as a great addition to the community,” Joseph said in the statement.

The developers are working with Wauwatosa-based AG Architecture on the project.

Joseph noted the team is “just getting started” on the project, and will have more information to share as plans progress.