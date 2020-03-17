Two Milwaukee-area hotels sold in separate deals

Includes La Quinta in Delafield, Sheraton in Brown Deer

Alex Zank
Four Points by Sheraton hotel in Brown Deer
Two hotels in the Milwaukee area were sold recently in separate deals, according to state real estate transaction records.

La Qunita Inn & Suites by Wyndham, 2801 Hillside Drive, Delafield, was sold for roughly $5.8 million. The hotel has an assessed value of $3.8 million, according to Waukesha County records. Sturtevant-based OMGURU Inc. purchased it from an affiliate of Irving, Texas-based CorePoint Lodging.

The Four Points by Sheraton Milwaukee North Shore, 8900 N. Kildeer Court, Brown Deer was sold for $5 million. It has an assessed value of just under $4 million, according to Milwaukee County records. The buyer, Schiller Park, Illinois-based Bravo 8900 LLC, purchased it from seller Zetley Real Estate Assoc. LLC, which lists a Milwaukee address.

