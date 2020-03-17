Two Milwaukee-area hotels sold in separate deals

Two hotels in the Milwaukee area were sold recently in separate deals, according to state real estate transaction records.

La Qunita Inn & Suites by Wyndham, 2801 Hillside Drive, Delafield, was sold for roughly $5.8 million. The hotel has an assessed value of $3.8 million, according to Waukesha County records. Sturtevant-based OMGURU Inc. purchased it from an affiliate of Irving, Texas-based CorePoint Lodging.

The Four Points by Sheraton Milwaukee North Shore, 8900 N. Kildeer Court, Brown Deer was sold for $5 million. It has an assessed value of just under $4 million, according to Milwaukee County records. The buyer, Schiller Park, Illinois-based Bravo 8900 LLC, purchased it from seller Zetley Real Estate Assoc. LLC, which lists a Milwaukee address.