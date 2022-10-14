Two Kenosha companies take home Wisconsin Innovation Awards

The winners of this year’s Wisconsin Innovation Awards have been crowned and two Kenosha companies are among those being recognized.

More than 300 innovative products and services have been narrowed down to nine winners. During a ceremony held this week in Madison, the winners from eight different industry categories were announced, as well as the winner of a People’s Choice Award.

Representing southeastern Wisconsin, Kenosha-based SoFresh, Inc. took home the Innovation Award in the agriculture category. SoFresh manufactures food-saving packaging materials that use natural, plant-derived concentrates to prevent molding.

Also from Kenosha is Errund, Inc. The company won the People’s Choice Award. Errund provides a one-stop, affordable and highly automated online system for cleaning companies to handle all their operations. The company provides Software as a Service (SaaS) for service/cleaning companies to take on tasks including booking, scheduling, billing, recruiting, payroll, and HR and marketing.

This year’s winners were selected by a panel of 19 statewide experts with backgrounds in business sectors including technology, food, health care, agriculture, nonprofits, education and government.

“The Wisconsin Innovation Awards seek to celebrate and inspire innovation and highlight the creative spirit from the state’s leading public, private and nonprofit sectors,” said Matt Younkle, co-founder of the Wisconsin Innovation Awards and Pythonic Corp. “We want to congratulate all finalists and winners and look forward to encouraging an even greater environment of innovation in the year to come.”