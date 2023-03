Two industrial buildings planned in Germantown

Andrew is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, he is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, their son, Zach, and their dog, Hokey. He is an avid sports fan and is a member of the Muskego Athletic Association board of directors.

Two industrial buildings are planned in Germantown by different development firms. Affiliates of Milwaukee-based Zilber Property Group submitted plans to the village to build a 233,482-square-foot industrial building at W210 N13035 Gateway Crossing in the Germantown Gateway Corporate Park, located east of the I-41/Holy Hill Road interchange. The site is just north of a 233,327-square-foot industrial building that Zilber is building. Brookfield-based Briohn Building Corp. and Milwaukee-based Dickman Development LLC have submitted plans to the village to build a 209,329-square-foot industrial building at N102 W19200 Willow Creek Way in the Willow Creek Business Park, located northeast of Appleton Avenue. in 2019, similar development plans were submitted by Ryan Companies USA Inc. for a 243,000-square-foot industrial building at the site, but the project never moved forward. [caption id="attachment_566175" align="aligncenter" width="1254"]Briohn Building Corp. and Dickman Development LLC plan to build a 209,329-square-foot industrial building at N102 W19200 Willow Creek Way in Germantown.[/caption]