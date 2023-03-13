Two industrial buildings planned in Germantown

Two industrial buildings are planned in Germantown by different development firms.
Affiliates of Milwaukee-based Zilber Property Group submitted plans to the village to build a 233,482-square-foot industrial building at W210 N13035 Gateway Crossing in the Germantown Gateway Corporate Park, located east of the I-41/Holy Hill Road interchange.
The site is just north of a 233,327-square-foot industrial building that Zilber is building.
Brookfield-based Briohn Building Corp. and Milwaukee-based Dickman Development LLC have submitted plans to the village to build a 209,329-square-foot industrial building at N102 W19200 Willow Creek Way in the Willow Creek Business Park, located northeast of Appleton Avenue.
in 2019, similar development plans were submitted by Ryan Companies USA Inc. for a 243,000-square-foot industrial building at the site, but the project never moved forward.
[caption id="attachment_566175" align="aligncenter" width="1254"] Briohn Building Corp. and Dickman Development LLC plan to build a 209,329-square-foot industrial building at N102 W19200 Willow Creek Way in Germantown.[/caption]